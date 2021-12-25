Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.45. The company has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

