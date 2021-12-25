Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Stryker by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $268.25 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

