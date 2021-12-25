7,130 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

IUSB stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

