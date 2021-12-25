Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,648.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,491.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,474.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

