ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORG. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,359,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FORG opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

