State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of State Street worth $61,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 138,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 2,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 24,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

