Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 729,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.38. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

