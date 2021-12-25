McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

