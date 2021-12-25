Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,800 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

