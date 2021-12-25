Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average is $214.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

