Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 483,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 175,741 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

