BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BGSF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGSF alerts:

NYSE:BGSF opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $145.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

BGSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.