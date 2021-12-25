Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 344,233 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 261,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 70.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 88,954 shares in the last quarter.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

