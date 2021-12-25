95,210 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.