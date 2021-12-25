Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $993,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,199,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of CAR opened at $223.93 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.14.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

