Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 35.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Realty Income by 34.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Realty Income by 40.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 9.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 7.9% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of O opened at $69.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

