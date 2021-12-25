Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Invests $861,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $114.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

