Signature Securities Group Corporation Takes $55,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

