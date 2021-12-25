Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Oak Street Health worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 145.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $15,091,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 362.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.24.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $79,688.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,917 shares of company stock valued at $23,957,994. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

