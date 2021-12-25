Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $311.89 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

