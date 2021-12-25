Nwam LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,432,000 after purchasing an additional 793,783 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.