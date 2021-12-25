West Coast Financial LLC Has $225,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

