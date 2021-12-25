Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

