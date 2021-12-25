Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.66 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

