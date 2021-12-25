Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

