Analysts Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Target Price at $272.62

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 64.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

