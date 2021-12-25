Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,225 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.82 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

