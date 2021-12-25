PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 641.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.67 ($8.48).

PAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 730 ($9.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.05) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.25) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.34), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($147,308.36). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.96), for a total transaction of £203,400 ($268,727.71).

PageGroup stock opened at GBX 637.50 ($8.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. PageGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 432.20 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 691 ($9.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 653.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.03.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

