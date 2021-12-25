Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.