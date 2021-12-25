Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 12,277 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 123.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,050,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,041,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,921,000 after purchasing an additional 402,747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 643.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.