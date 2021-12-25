MCDEX (MCB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043025 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007300 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About MCDEX
According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “
MCDEX Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
