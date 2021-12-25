MCDEX (MCB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. MCDEX has a total market cap of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MCDEX

MCB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

