Analysts Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Price Target at $5.57

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Santa Monica Partners LP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.