Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.82. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.