Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Holdings Raised by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

