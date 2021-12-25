Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $647,000 Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.