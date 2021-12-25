DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.88 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $40,293.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00055901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.21 or 0.07945825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,830.68 or 0.99967945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00072070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

