KnoxFS (New) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,163.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $478,966.57 and $1,163.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00055901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.21 or 0.07945825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,830.68 or 0.99967945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00072070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 473,286 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KnoxFS (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.