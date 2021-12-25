Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 5,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,002,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

