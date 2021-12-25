Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Universal worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Universal during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.68. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

