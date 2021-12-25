Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 195.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $60,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $360.58 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

