Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 195.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

