Alphastar Capital Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $151.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

