Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. 66,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 35,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volatility Premium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.