Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.77. Approximately 10,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 35,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.