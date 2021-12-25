Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.40. Approximately 1,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

