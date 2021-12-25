Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as high as $8.09. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 63,608 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on UTI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $673,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

