Sierra Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 52,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.39. The company has a market cap of $741 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

