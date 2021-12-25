Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048,269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,707,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 533,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 402,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,324,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

