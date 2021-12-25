Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

