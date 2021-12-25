McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 4,430 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

